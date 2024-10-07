San Diego Padres Make Franchise History in Game 2 of NLDS
The San Diego Padres took care of business on Sunday and beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 10-2 in Game 2 of a National League Divisional Series at Dodger Stadium. The win evened the best-of-five series 1-1 and gave the Padres precious momentum for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday and Wednesday at their home field of Petco Park.
Sunday was the latest showcase from a San Diego offense that's averaging six runs a game in the playoffs.
And the Padres offense added the latest feather in their cap by making franchise history in Game 2 of the NLDS.
Fernando Tatis Jr., David Peralta, Jackson Merrill, Xander Bogaerts and Kyle Higashioka all homered at Chaves Ravine on Sunday. Tatis Jr. knocked the ball out of the park twice.
That gave San Diego six home runs in total — a new postseason single-game franchise record.
The Padres have hit 10 home runs and 17 combined extra-base hits through four postseason games against the Atlanta Braves and the Dodgers. They're batting .261 and have an .865 OPS.
Tatis' two home runs gave him three for the playoffs. He's batting .643 (9-for-14) with a 2.151 OPS.
San Diego has gone 26 years without a National League pennant and is still looking to win its first World Series in franchise history. The last time it made an appearance in the October Classic it got swept by New York Yankees.
The Padres will hope that the San Diego crowd can motivate them to close out Los Angeles and advance to the NLCS.
