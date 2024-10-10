San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers Release Lineups For Crucial Game 4 of NLDS
The San Diego Padres have the opportunity to make franchise history while the Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting to keep their season alive.
The Padres and Dodgers will play in Game 4 of a National League Divisional Series at 9:08 p.m. ET (6:08 p.m. PT) on Wednesday at Petco Park in San Diego.
If San Diego wins, it will advance to the National League Championship Series. If Los Angeles wins, the two teams will head back to Los Angeles and Chavez Ravine for the deciding Game 5 of the best-of-five series on Friday.
The Padres will have a fully healthy lineup and the Dodgers will be without two key pieces to their team.
San Diego's lineup will be, in order: Luis Arraez at first base, Fernando Tatis Jr. at right field, Jurickson Profar at left field, Manny Machado at third base, Jackson Merrill at center, Xander Bogaerts at shortstop, David Peralta will be DHing, Jake Cronenworth will be playing second and Kyle Higashioka will be catching. Dylan Cease will be on the mound.
Los Angeles' order will be: Shohei Ohtani at designated hitter, Mookie Betts in right field, Teoscar Hernandez at left field, Max Muncy at first, Will Smith at catcher, Tommy Edman at shortstop, Gavin Lux at second base, Enrique Hernandez at third base and Chris Taylor at center field. Ryan Brasier will be the starting pitcher.
The Dodgers will be without usual starting shortstop Miguel Rojas, who exited Game 3 of the NLDS with a groin injury on Tuesday and won't be suiting up for Wednesday. Edman was moved in from his usual spot at center field to shortstop to make up for Rojas' ailment. Freddie Freeman will also be out of the lineup with an ankle ailment. Freeman was a late scratch after being in the original lineup.
With Los Angeles facing elimination, Freeman and Rojas' injuries couldn't be happening at a worse time.
But the Dodgers will have to work through it if they hope to keep their World Series aspirations afloat.
