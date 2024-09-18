3 Teams Have Chance to Punch 1st Ticket to MLB Postseason Wednesday Night
With 12 days left in the regular season, a trio of teams are competing to punch the first ticket to the 2024 MLB playoffs.
The Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees both have a magic number of one, meaning they are each one win away from clinching a spot in the postseason. The Philadelphia Phillies, meanwhile, have a magic number of two heading into their series finale with the Brewers on Wednesday night, but they can clinch a playoff bid as well.
The Brewers are currently 87-64 on the season, putting them 10.0 games ahead of the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central with 11 games remaining. Even if the Cubs beat the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, Milwaukee owns the head-to-head tiebreaker 8-5 and would put a bow on the division title with a win.
A Cubs loss would also clinch a playoff spot for the Brewers, who have already won the NL Central three times in the last six years. They did so under manager Craig Counsell's leadership, before he left to take a record-breaking contract from Chicago this past offseason.
The Phillies won't be able to clinch the NL East crown on Wednesday, considering the New York Mets remain 8.0 games back with 11 to go. However, Philadelphia is 10.0 games ahead of the Atlanta Braves, who are the top-ranked team not currently in line to earn an NL Wild Card spot.
Since the Phillies lost their season series with the Braves 7-6, a Philadelphia win wouldn't be enough to lock in their playoff bid. Instead, the Phillies would need to win and have the Braves lose to the Cincinnati Reds in order to pop champagne Wednesday night.
As for the Yankees, their path to a playoff spot is just as simple as the Brewers'. Like Philadelphia, though, New York cannot clinch the AL East just yet, as the Baltimore Orioles only trail by 4.0 games.
The Yankees have a game in hand over the Detroit Tigers, who are 1.5 games out of the third and final AL Wild Card spot, in addition to owning the head-to-head tiebreaker 4-2. Therefore, with a 9.5-game lead, New York either needs to beat the Seattle Mariners or have the Tigers lose to the Kansas City Royals if they want to punch their ticket on Wednesday.
First pitch between the Yankees and Mariners is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET. The Tigers' showdown with the Royals is set to get underway at 7:40 p.m. ET, though, so New York may wind up clinching the playoffs before their contest in Seattle even reaches the fourth inning.
The Brewers and Phillies will close out their series at 7:40 p.m. ET, but with the Cubs and Athletics scheduled to play at 2:20 p.m. ET, Milwaukee could actually be crowned NL Central champions prior to first pitch.
