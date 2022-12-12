Toronto Blue Jays' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Chris Bassitt

The Toronto Blue Jays bolstered their pitching rotation Monday, agreeing to terms on a three-year, $63 million contract with free agent right-handed pitcher Chris Bassitt.

Bassitt joins a deep pitching rotation that includes Alek Manoah, Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman and Hyun Jin Ryu.

As of Dec. 12, here's a look at our projected 2023 pitching rotation for the Blue Jays, including 2022 statistics for each pitcher:

1) Alek Manoah: 16-7, 31 starts, 196.2 IP, 2.24 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 3.53 SO/W, 174 ERA+

2) Kevin Gausman: 12-10, 31 starts, 174.2 IP, 3.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 7.32 SO/W, 116 ERA+

3) Chris Bassitt: 15-9, 30 starts, 181.2 IP, 3.42 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 3.41 SO/W, 113 ERA+

4) Jose Berrios: 12-7, 32 starts, 172 IP, 5.23 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 3.31 SO/W, 74 ERA+

5) Yusei Kikuchi: 6-7, 20 starts, 100.2 IP, 5.19 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 2.14 SO/W, 75 ERA+

6) Hyun Jin Ryu: 2-0, 6 starts, 27 IP, 5.67 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 4.0 SO/W, 70 ERA+

