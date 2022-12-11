Toronto Blue Jays' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Kevin Kiermaier

The Toronto Blue Jays improved their club defensively Saturday, agreeing to terms on a contract with free agent center fielder Kevin Kiermaier.

Kiermaier's arrival will likely move George Springer to a corner outfield position.

The Blue Jays traded outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners last month. The move paved the way for the club to sign Kiermaier.

Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Blue Jays, as of Dec. 10, featuring 2022 slash lines:

1) RF George Springer .267/.342/.814

2) SS Bo Bichette .290/.333/.802

3) 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. .274/.339/.819

4) DH Alejandro Kirk .285/.372/.787

5) 2B Whit Merrifield .281/.323/.769

6) 3B Matt Chapman .229/.324/.757

7) C Gabriel Moreno .319/.356/.733

8) CF Kevin Kiermaier .228/.281/.649

9) LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. .291/.343/.743

Obviously, there's no telling how manager John Schneider will line up his club. The Blue Jays' offseason isn't over, by any means, either.

