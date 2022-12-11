Toronto Blue Jays' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Kevin Kiermaier
The Toronto Blue Jays improved their club defensively Saturday, agreeing to terms on a contract with free agent center fielder Kevin Kiermaier.
Kiermaier's arrival will likely move George Springer to a corner outfield position.
The Blue Jays traded outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners last month. The move paved the way for the club to sign Kiermaier.
Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Blue Jays, as of Dec. 10, featuring 2022 slash lines:
1) RF George Springer .267/.342/.814
2) SS Bo Bichette .290/.333/.802
3) 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. .274/.339/.819
4) DH Alejandro Kirk .285/.372/.787
5) 2B Whit Merrifield .281/.323/.769
6) 3B Matt Chapman .229/.324/.757
7) C Gabriel Moreno .319/.356/.733
8) CF Kevin Kiermaier .228/.281/.649
9) LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. .291/.343/.743
Obviously, there's no telling how manager John Schneider will line up his club. The Blue Jays' offseason isn't over, by any means, either.
More MLB Offseason Coverage:
- 9 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots for Carlos Correa
- 6 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots for Dansby Swanson
- 7 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots for Carlos Rodon
- Philadelphia Phillies' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Taijuan Walker
- REPORT: New York Mets Want to Sign Shohei Ohtani Next Winter
- New York Yankees' 2023 Projected Lineup After Re-Signing Aaron Judge
- New York Mets' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Re-Signing Brandon Nimmo
- Red Sox' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Xander Bogaerts Depature
- San Diego Padres' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Xander Bogaerts
For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.