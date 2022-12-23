Toronto Blue Jays' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Trading for Daulton Varsho
The Toronto Blue Jays further improved their outfield defense Friday, trading outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and catcher Gabriel Moreno to the Arizona Diamondbacks for outfielder Daulton Varsho.
The club also acquired defensive wiz Kevin Kiermaier earlier this month. This move could mean that George Springer now moves to left field, with Varsho in right and Kiermaier in center.
Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Blue Jays, as of Dec. 23, featuring 2022 slash lines:
1) LF George Springer .267/.342/.814
2) SS Bo Bichette .290/.333/.802
3) 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. .274/.339/.819
4) C Alejandro Kirk .285/.372/.787
5) 2B Whit Merrifield .281/.323/.769
6) 3B Matt Chapman .229/.324/.757
7) DH Santiago Espinal .267/.322/.692
8) CF Kevin Kiermaier .228/.281/.649
9) RF Daulton Varsho .235/.302/.745
