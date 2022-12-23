Toronto Blue Jays' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Trading for Daulton Varsho

The Toronto Blue Jays further improved their outfield defense Friday, trading outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and catcher Gabriel Moreno to the Arizona Diamondbacks for outfielder Daulton Varsho. After trading for Varsho, here's a look at the Blue Jays' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

The club also acquired defensive wiz Kevin Kiermaier earlier this month. This move could mean that George Springer now moves to left field, with Varsho in right and Kiermaier in center.

Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Blue Jays, as of Dec. 23, featuring 2022 slash lines:

1) LF George Springer .267/.342/.814

2) SS Bo Bichette .290/.333/.802

3) 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. .274/.339/.819

4) C Alejandro Kirk .285/.372/.787

5) 2B Whit Merrifield .281/.323/.769

6) 3B Matt Chapman .229/.324/.757

7) DH Santiago Espinal .267/.322/.692

8) CF Kevin Kiermaier .228/.281/.649

9) RF Daulton Varsho .235/.302/.745

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

