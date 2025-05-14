Toronto Blue Jays' Gold Glover Makes Elite Offensive History with Big Performance
After sweeping the Seattle Mariners over the weekend, the Toronto Blue Jays returned home to a tough loss on Tuesday night at Rogers Centre.
The Jays held a 7-6 lead entering the top of the ninth inning before surrendering five runs against the Tampa Bay Rays. Toronto eventually lost 11-9, dropping under .500 at 20-21.
Though the Jays lost, outfielder Daulton Varsho did his part, going 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs. Known more for his defense, Varsho also made some recent history in the Statcast Era with his performance.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Daulton Varsho tonight:
113.9 mph HR
113.6 mph HR
Those are the two hardest-hit balls of his career
He’s the first Blue Jays player with multiple 113+ mph homers in a game under Statcast (2015)
The 28-year-old started the year on the injured list and has only played in 10 games so far, hitting .222 with five homers and 11 RBIs. A six-year veteran of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Blue Jays, he's a lifetime .225 hitter, though he did hit 27 homers in 2022 for Arizona.
He won a Gold Glove Award last season and is regarded as one of the best defensive outfielders in the sport.
Toronto will play the Rays again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 7:07 p.m. ET.
Right-hander Ryan Pepiot will start for the Rays, while veteran Chris Bassitt goes for Toronto. Pepiot has gone 2-4 so far with a 3.86 ERA while Bassitt has been solid, going 3-2 with a 3.35.
Related MLB Stories
OHTANI ON THE MOUND? The latest update is out as to when we'll see Shohei Ohtani back on a major-league mound. CLICK HERE:
UNACCEPTABLE: What happened to Lance McCullers this weekend has become far too common in the big leagues, and it needs to end. CLICK HERE:
NOBODY LOOKS GOOD: In the battle between the Red Sox and Rafael Devers over first base, there are no winners. CLICK HERE: