Toronto Blue Jays Left At Altar Once Again as They Miss Out on Tanner Scott
Remember the movie Jerry Maguire, that great movie from the 1990s about the sports agent who finds professional happiness and true love? One of the iconic lines from that film is when Jerry, beaten down by failure, says "jump right into my nightmare, the water is warm."
Well, that's how Toronto Blue Jays fans feel right now after learning that the team missed out on another high-profile free agent this offseason.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Blue Jays were one of the teams in on closer Tanner Scott before he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday morning. It's a four-year, $72 million deal for Scott, and it represents another miss for Toronto.
Over the last two offseasons, the Jays have missed out on Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Teoscar Hernandez, Roki Sasaki and Corbin Burnes on the market. Ohtani, Sasaki and Hernandez each signed in Los Angeles.
In addition to landing Scott, Sasaki and Hernandez this year, the Dodgers also signed Blake Snell and Korean infielder Hye-seong Kim. They inked Tommy Edman to a lengthy contract extension as well.
The Jays have come to terms with Yimi Garcia and Jeff Hoffman only, while also acquiring Myles Straw in a trade. They have been linked to sluggers like Pete Alonso, Alex Bregman and Anthony Santander, but haven't been able to close a deal there either.
Toronto is coming off a season in which they went 74-88 and finished last in the American League East. They last made the playoffs in 2023.
