Toronto Blue Jays' Lose on Friday as Kevin Gausman Makes Odd Personal History
The Toronto Blue Jays fell against the New York Mets on Friday afternoon 5-0 at Citi Field. The loss drops Toronto to 5-3 while the win moves New York to 4-3.
Pete Alonso powered the Mets offense, going 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and two runs scored.
Kevin Gausman took the loss for Toronto, going 5.1 innings. He surrendered three earned runs on just two hits and two walks. He didn't record a single strikeout, which marked some odd personal history for him.
Per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com:
This marked just the fifth time in Gausman’s 331 career games that he’s been stuck with a “zero” in the strikeout category. The others include three quick, ugly starts and an early ejection from 2017. Friday was one of a kind, and Gausman’s five whiffs on 87 pitches were the 10th-fewest he’s had in a start.
The 34-year-old veteran is now an even 103-103 in his career. He owns a lifetime 3.84 ERA. A 13-year veteran of the Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants and Blue Jays, he's won double-digit games in six different seasons. Tylor Megill got the win for New York, tossing 5.1 shutout innings.
The two teams will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET. Former Mets' righty Chris Bassitt will pitch against veteran Griffin Canning.
Bassitt is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA through one start while Canning, acquired this past offseason, is 0-1 with a 3.18 ERA. He previously pitched for the Los Angeles Angels.
