Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Kevin Gausman Goes Viral with Family at Taylor Swift Concert
It seems as if Toronto Blue Jays ace pitcher Kevin Gausman had a good time at the recent Taylor Swift concerts at the Rogers Centre.
Swift recently played at the home of the Blue Jays as part of her "Era's Tour." She was there multiple days and the @MLB account on "X" shared a viral picture of Gausman with his wife and daughter.
Gausman was wearing a Kansas City Chiefs #87 jersey, a nod to Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Gausman's wife was dressed in a sparkling dress with high boots, a classic outfit at Swift's shows.
Now, we still don't know if Gausman was there just because he's a good family man, or if he's a true "Swiftie," himself. But either way, after a long baseball season, it's nice to settle down and have some fun with the family - especially when the show comes to your home ballpark.
The 33-year-old Gausman went 14-11 for the Blue Jays this year, who finished last in the American League East. He posted a 3.83 ERA. The numbers were respectable, but they were a far cry from his All-Star 2023 season that saw him go 12-9 with a 3.16. He led the American League in strikeouts in 2023, registering 237.
A 12-year veteran, Gausman is a two-time All-Star. The former LSU Tiger has pitched for the Baltimore Orioles, Blue Jays, Atlanta Braves, San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds.
Lifetime, he's an even 102-102. He's won double-digit games in six career seasons. He won a career-high 14 games with San Francisco in 2021.
