Toronto Blue Jays Reportedly Looking to Add Pieces, Targeting Rockies' INF

The Toronto Blue Jays, rumored to be possible sellers at the looming trade deadline, are reportedly monitoring a Colorado Rockies' infielder for a possible buy scenario.

May 26, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon (24) rounds the bases on a two run home run in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
The Toronto Blue Jays, reportedly thought of as possible sellers at the looming trade deadline, could be shifting their focus into buy mode, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network:

The Blue Jays are among the clubs with interest in Rockies INF Ryan McMahon, but a source with knowledge of the Rockies’ plans says it is highly unlikely he will be available at this year’s trade deadline.

McMahon, a probable All-Star selection for the last-place Rockies, is signed through 2027.

This is interesting for a few different reasons:

1) The Blue Jays are in last place in the American League East at 25-29. They are 11.0 games back of the division and seem only possible to contend for a wild card spot. Given that scenario, how serious are they about possibly buying? Should they be serious about buying?

2) Could the Blue Jays be preparing for a hybrid approach? The team could move one or both of Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who are free agents at the end of the 2025 season. If they want to change this core, save money and not totally alienate the fans, could bringing in McMahon accomplish those goals? Since he's under team control through 2027, shedding either Bichette or Guerrero Jr.'s current and future salaries, while bringing him in could still be useful in helping the team win.

McMahon is due $44 million over the three full seasons remaining on his contract, plus whatever remains of the $12 million he's owed this year.

An eight-year veteran, he's hitting .286 this season with 10 homers and 33 RBI.

