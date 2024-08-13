Toronto Blue Jays' Will Wagner Makes History By Racking Up 3 Hits in MLB Debut

Most hits recorded by a @BlueJays player in their 1st career MLB game:

4- J.P. Arencibia (August 7, 2010 vs TBR)

3- Will Wagner (Via going 3-for-3 so far tonight vs LAA as he's got a double and 2 singles)

3- Danny Ainge (May 21, 1979 vs CLE)

3- Pat Borders (April 6, 1988 vs KCR)