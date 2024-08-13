Toronto Blue Jays' Will Wagner Makes History By Racking Up 3 Hits in MLB Debut
The Toronto Blue Jays have made a habit of promoting baseball legacies over the past few years, and another one reached the big leagues Monday.
Following in the footsteps of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio, Will Wagner was called up from Triple-A Buffalo this week. The son of seven-time All-Star closer Billy Wagner is a utility infielder and the No. 21 prospect in Toronto's farm system.
Wagner got the start at second base against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night, and he wound up taking a historic first step towards building a legacy of his own.
After notching a double in his first MLB at-bat, Wagner added an RBI single in the top of the third. Wagner flied out with two men on to end the seventh, but only after singling again in the fifth.
Wagner ended the night 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run.
According to TSN's StatsCentre, Wagner is now one of four players in Blue Jays franchise history to record at least three hits in their MLB debut. JP Arencibia still owns the record with four hits, while Danny Ainge and Pat Borders each had three hits in their first major league appearances.
Regardless, Wagner was the first to achieve the feat in 14 years.
Wagner was one of three players the Blue Jays got back when they sent left-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi to the Houston Astros ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline. The 26-year-old was batting .315 with six home runs, 43 RBI and an .876 OPS in 77 Triple-A appearances this season.
Outfielder Joey Loperfido and right-handed pitcher Jake Bloss also made their way to Toronto as part of that deal. Loperfido joined the Blue Jays right away, while Bloss went to Triple-A Buffalo and is now ranked as Toronto's No. 3 prospect.
Wagner's father, Billy, was on 73.8% of Hall of Fame ballots this past winter. He will have one more shot at getting voted in by the Baseball Writers Association of America this coming January.
If Billy Wagner does make it to Cooperstown, he will join Guerrero Jr. as a Hall of Fame son. Cavan Biggio, even though he has since been traded to and released by the Los Angeles Dodgers, is also the son of a Hall of Famer.
Billy Wagner and Craig Biggio were teammates on the Houston Astros from 1995 to 2003.
