Toronto Blue Jays' Rotation Stalwart Makes More Poor History in Sunday Showing
The Toronto Blue Jays had a disastrous Sunday, getting swept in a doubleheader by the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
The Jays lost 11-2 in Game 1 and 5-1 in Game 2 to fall to 13-15 on the season. New York is now 17-11 and in first place in the American League East.
Kevin Gausman had a particularly difficult day on the mound, lasting just 2.2 innings and getting ejected in Game 1. He gave up six earned runs on three hits and five walks, making some unfortunate team history not seen since 2012.
Per @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy:
Kevin Gausman is the first Blue Jays pitcher since Ricky Romero on July 25, 2012 to allow 6+ runs and issue 5+ walks in 16 or fewer batters faced
This is actually the second piece of undesirable history for Gausman to come from this outing.
Gausman is now 2-3 with a 4.50 ERA through six starts. The loss dropped him under .500 for his career at 104-105. He has a 3.85 lifetime ERA.
A 13-year veteran of the Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants and Blue Jays, Gausman helped Toronto get to the playoffs in both 2022 and 2023. He's a two-time All-Star and he led the American League in strikeouts (237) back in 2023.
The Blue Jays are off on Monday before they return home on Tuesday night to host the division-rival Boston Red Sox. Toronto hasn't named a starting pitcher yet, but Boston will go with former All-Star Garrett Crochet.
He's 2-2 with a 1.95 ERA, but is coming off a loss last week against the Seattle Mariners.
