Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners Announce Game 2 Starting Lineups

Here's a look at how the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays will line up for game two of the American League Wild Card Series. The Mariners can clinch their first playoff series win since 2001 with a victory Saturday. If the Blue Jays are able to come away with a victory, the two teams will meet for a win-or-go-home game three on Sunday.
The Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners posted their starting lineups Saturday afternoon for game two of the American League Wild Card Series in Toronto, set to start at 4:07 p.m. ET.

Here's how the Mariners will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) CF Julio Rodriguez .284/.345/.854

2) 1B Ty France .276/.340/.777

3) 3B Eugenio Suarez .236/.332/.791

4) C Cal Raleigh .211/.284/.773

5) RF Mitch Haniger .246/.308/.737

6) 2B Adam Frazier .238/.301/.612

7) DH Carlos Santana .192/.293/.693

8) LF Jarred Kelenic .141/.221/.534

9) SS J.P. Crawford .243/.339/.675

P Robbie Ray (12-12, 3.71 ERA)

Here's how the Blue Jays will line up, including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats:

1) CF George Springer .267/.342/.814

2) SS Bo Bichette .290/.333/.802

3) 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. .274/.339/.819

4) DH Alejandro Kirk .285/.372/.787

5) RF Teoscar Hernández .267/.316/.807

6) 3B Matt Chapman .229/.324/.757

7) C Danny Jansen .260/.339/.855

8) LF Whit Merrifield .281/.323/.769

9) 2B Santiago Espinal .267/.322/.692

P Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.35 ERA)

Robbie Ray won the 2021 American League Cy Young Award as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. Saturday, he will take the mound to face his former team. The pitcher the Blue Jays signed in Ray's place, Kevin Gausman, will be given the ball on the other side, with Toronto's season on the line.

