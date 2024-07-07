Toronto Blue Jays Slugger is Now Part of Some Awesome All-Star Game History
The Toronto Blue Jays held on to beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 on Saturday afternoon at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was a big part of the win, getting two RBI courtesy of a single to left and a sac fly to right. He was 2-for-4 for the day. He now has 52 RBI for the year while hitting .295 with 13 homers.
As a result of his performance, and his popularity, Guerrero Jr. was voted as a starter for the upcoming All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas.
That selection, coupled with the Hall of Fame resume of his father, has put Guerrero Jr. in some unique baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Vladimir Guerrero Sr. + Jr. are the second father-son duo to each be All-Stars at least 4 times, joining Gus + Buddy Bell
h/t @EliasSports
That's impressive stuff, and since Guerrero Jr. is only 25 years old, it's likely to be broken in the future. Guerrero Jr. made his major league debut in 2019 and instantly became one of the most feared hitters in baseball. He then led baseball with 48 homers during the 2021 season.
As for his father, Guerrero Sr. was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018. He was a nine-time All-Star who played for the Montreal Expos, Los Angeles Angels, Baltimore Orioles, and Texas Rangers. He was a .318 career hitter who popped 449 home runs.
The All-Star Game will be played on July 16 at Globe Life Park, the home of the Rangers.
Vlad Jr. and the Blue Jays will play the Mariners on Sunday at 4:10 p.m. ET.
