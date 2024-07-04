Toronto Blue Jays' Star Does Something Never Done in Baseball History After Earning ASG Nod
On Wednesday night, Toronto Blue Jays' slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was named a starter for the American League in the upcoming All-Star Game.
With that, Guerrero Jr. has made some impressive baseball history. Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will become the 1st player to start an All-Star Game at first base in 3 seasons before turning 26
The 25-year-old Guerrero Jr. is putting up another solid season North of the Border, hitting .297 with 13 homers and 50 RBI. Also impressive is the fact that he's doing all of this while being the subject of massive trade rumors. As Toronto continues to sit in last place in the American League East, there are thoughts that the team will become massive sellers at the trade deadline. Though reports indicate that Guerrero Jr. will remain in Toronto, it doesn't stop the speculation.
This will be the fourth All-Star Game appearance for Guerrero Jr. in his career. He's a staple of All-Star festivities, also previously winning the Home Run Derby in his career.
Guerrero Jr. is a career .281 hitter with 143 home runs.
The All-Star Game will be played on July 16 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. That is the home of the Texas Rangers, where Guerrero Jr.'s father briefly played.
Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays will be back in action on Thursday against the Houston Astros. First pitch from Rogers Centre is set for 1:07 p.m. ET as Framber Valdez (HOU) pitches against veteran right-hander Chris Bassitt (TOR).
