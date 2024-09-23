Toronto Blue Jays Star Seeking to Pass Franchise Legends in Team History in Final Week
The Toronto Blue Jays begin their final homestand of the season on Monday night against the Boston Red Sox and as they do, first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is looking to pass some big names in team history.
Per @StatsCentre:
While his team has limped toward the end of a very disappointing 2024 (going 8-15 over their last 23 games and having ensured a losing season for the 1st time since 2019), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. heads into tonight's @BlueJays game vs the Red Sox just 2 away from tying for 7th here
Guerrero Jr. has 194 hits in 153 games played entering Monday's contest. Only Carlos Delgado, George Bell, John Olerud, Shannon Stewart, Paul Molitor, Tony Fernandez and Vernon Wells have had more in a season than him.
Though this season will go down as a lost one for the organization, it will go down as a great one for Guerrero Jr. The resurgent slugger is going to finish in the Top-10 of American League MVP voting and is hitting .327 with 30 homers, 100 RBI and a .951 OPS.
He's already recorded his most hits ever in a season, surpassing the 188 he had back in 2021. Furthermore, he's got his most doubles (42) ever in a season and this is on track to be best season average-wise at the .327.
The Blue Jays are a disappointing 73-83 this season and will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2021.
First pitch against the Red Sox is set for 7:07 p.m. ET. Boston is 78-78.
