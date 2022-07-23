Skip to main content
TRADE: Mets And Pirates Reportedly Make A Deal

TRADE: Mets And Pirates Reportedly Make A Deal

According to Jon Heyman of of the New York Post, the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates have made a trade.
According to Jon Heyman of of the New York Post, the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates have made a trade.

On Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post has reported that the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates have made a trade for Daniel Vogelbach. 

Heyman's first tweet: "Mets acquire Vogelbach"

Heyman's second tweet: "Vogelbach from Pirates acquired for Holderman"

Vogelbach is 29-years-old, and he was in his first season with the Pirates after previously playing for the Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners.

This season, he is batting .228, but he has hit 12 home runs and knocked in 34 RBI's. 

Currently, the Pirates are in third place in the National League Central Division. 

They are 39-54 in the 93 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them 11.0 games behind the Brewers for first place. 

In addition, they are 10.5 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals, who hold the second spot in the division. 

There are still plenty of games left, so they are not totally out of the division race, but they will have to get hot soon. 

As for the Mets, they are in first place in the Nation League East Division.  

They are 58-35 in the 93 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them 2.5 games ahead of the Atlanta Braves for the top spot. 

The Braves are coming off winning the World Series last year, so they are a very good team that the Mets will have to hold off. 

The end of the season could be exciting for the National League East. 

