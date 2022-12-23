Trea Turner's First Instagram Post as a Member of the Philadelphia Phillies

Newly signed All-Star shortstop Trea Turner created his first Instagram post as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies, after signing an 11-year, $300 million contract with the club earlier this month. Turner played his first seven big league seasons for the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Turner posted a photo of himself shaking hands with executive Dave Dombrowski at the All-Star shortstop's introductory press conference, along with three other pictures from the presser.

Turner captioned the post, "Philadelphia!! What a journey it has been. My family and I are so excited to join a historic franchise and chase down that trophy!! We have a lot of baseball to look forward to and we can’t wait to get things started!!"

Turner signed an 11-year, $300 million contract with the Phillies nearly two and a half weeks ago, after turning down a reported $340 million contract to play for the San Diego Padres.

