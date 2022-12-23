Trea Turner's First Instagram Post as a Member of the Philadelphia Phillies
Two weeks ago, Trea Turner created his first Instagram post as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies.
Turner posted a photo of himself shaking hands with executive Dave Dombrowski at the All-Star shortstop's introductory press conference, along with three other pictures from the presser.
Turner captioned the post, "Philadelphia!! What a journey it has been. My family and I are so excited to join a historic franchise and chase down that trophy!! We have a lot of baseball to look forward to and we can’t wait to get things started!!"
Turner signed an 11-year, $300 million contract with the Phillies nearly two and a half weeks ago, after turning down a reported $340 million contract to play for the San Diego Padres.
More MLB Offseason Coverage:
- PODCAST: Latest Episode of the Jack Vita Show
- How Dansby Swanson's Grandfather Played Role in Shortstop's Move to Chicago
- Dansby Swanson Posts Goodbye Message on Instagram to Atlanta Braves Fans
- New York Mets' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Carlos Correa
- OPINION: Carlos Correa's Contract Will Not Age Well
- OPINION: Jed Hoyer, Cubs Made Right Decision Passing on Carlos Correa
- REPORT: New York Mets Want to Sign Shohei Ohtani Next Winter
- New York Yankees' 2023 Projected Lineup After Re-Signing Aaron Judge
- San Diego Padres' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Xander Bogaerts
- PODCAST: Exclusive Interview with a Toms River East Little League Star
For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.