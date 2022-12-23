Skip to main content

Trea Turner's First Instagram Post as a Member of the Philadelphia Phillies

Newly signed All-Star shortstop Trea Turner created his first Instagram post as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies, after signing an 11-year, $300 million contract with the club earlier this month. Turner played his first seven big league seasons for the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Two weeks ago, Trea Turner created his first Instagram post as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Turner posted a photo of himself shaking hands with executive Dave Dombrowski at the All-Star shortstop's introductory press conference, along with three other pictures from the presser.

Turner captioned the post, "Philadelphia!! What a journey it has been. My family and I are so excited to join a historic franchise and chase down that trophy!! We have a lot of baseball to look forward to and we can’t wait to get things started!!"

Turner signed an 11-year, $300 million contract with the Phillies nearly two and a half weeks ago, after turning down a reported $340 million contract to play for the San Diego Padres.

