CJ Abrams!



At 4.42 feet above the ground, this was the 4th-highest pitch hit for a home run under Statcast (2015), behind only:



6/12/22 Kyle Higashioka: 4.61 ft

5/8/17 Mark Trumbo: 4.57 ft

5/22/18 Colin Moran: 4.45 ft https://t.co/VxeDbKb2xS