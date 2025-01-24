Washington Nationals Make History-Making Transaction on Friday
The Washington Nationals made a big transaction on Friday, inking Japanese left-handed pitcher Shinnosuke Ogasawara to a two-year contract.
Andrew Golden of the Washington Post had the news on social media:
The Nationals have signed Shinnosuke Ogasawara on a two-year contract. Ogasawara, 27, was a NPB All-Star in 2023 and pitched in nine seasons for the Chunichi Dragons of the the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization.
Golden also reports that Ogasawara is the first player that the Nationals have ever signed out of Japan.
In nine seasons in Japan, he has a 3.62 cumulative ERA over 951.1 innings. It's unknown at this time if Ogasawara will be a starter or a reliever for Washington, but it figures that he would get a chance in the rotation. MacKenzie Gore, Michael Soroka and Trevor Williams figure to be locked in, while the other two spots are up for grabs.
Washington is coming off a season in which they finished fourth in the National League East. The Nationals haven't made the playoffs since the 2019 season in which they won the World Series, but they are moving in the right direction.
Washington has a number of young and exciting players including Gore, CJ Abrams, Keibert Ruiz, Dylan Crews and James Wood. If those players continue to take positive steps forward, the Nationals could be competitive, however, they play in one of the tougher divisions in all of baseball.
The New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves all made the playoffs last season and each has made significant moves this offseason to get better.
