Washington Nationals' Andrés Chaparro Makes History in Dominant MLB Debut
It didn't take Andrés Chaparro very long to adjust to MLB pitching.
The Washington Nationals called Chaparro up to the big leagues on Monday, just two weeks after acquiring him in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was immediately slotted into manager Dave Martinez's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, batting sixth and starting at first base.
Chaparro flied out in his first MLB at-bat, but he had a spotless night from then on out.
It started with a double in the fourth inning, and he eventually came around to score to put Washington up 4-2. He added a ground-rule double in the sixth, scoring again on a single from Ildemaro Vargas.
Chaparro got one more at-bat in the top of the eighth, making the most of it by roping an RBI double down the third base line. He finished the night 3-for-4 with three doubles, two runs and one RBI in the Nationals' comfortable 9-3 road win.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Chaparro is one of just three players since 1901 to record three doubles in his MLB debut. Nick Evans was the last to do so, accomplishing the feat in 2008, while Ben Grieve became the first to reach the mark in 1997.
Per OptaSTATS, Chaparro and Grieve are the only players on that already exclusive list who have also scored two runs in their MLB debut.
Looking beyond just doubles, Langs noted that Chaparro is one of just eight players with three extra-base hits of any kind in his MLB debut. JP Arencibia was most recent addition to that club, joining it back in 2010.
No one has ever recorded four.
Chaparro, 25, had been batting .328 with 23 home runs, 85 RBI and a .977 OPS through 105 Triple-A appearances this season. The former New York Yankees prospect and Diamondbacks minor leaguer stayed hot in his first taste of big league action, making good on his eight-year journey to the majors.
The Nationals and Orioles are slated to wrap up their quick two-game set on Wednesday. First pitch from Camden Yards is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.
