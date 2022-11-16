Washington Nationals Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Washington Nationals added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.

Among the players added are minor league prospects Jake Alu, Matt Cronin, Jeremy De La Rosa, Jose Ferrer, Jake Irvin and Jackson Rutledge. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.

As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Nationals have a full-40 players on their 40-man roster, with no open roster spots. Their offseason is far from over, though.

Below is the full, updated roster that the Nationals have listed on their website.

Pitchers

Cory Abbott

Joan Adon

Victor Arano

Gerardo Carrillo

Cade Cavalli

Patrick Corbin

Matt Cronin

Carl Edwards Jr.

Paolo Espino

Erick Fedde

Jose A. Ferrer

Kyle Finnegan

Reed Garrett

MacKenzie Gore

Josiah Gray

Hunter Harvey

Jake Irvin

Andres Machado

Tanner Rainey

Jackson Rutledge

Stephen Strasburg

Mason Thompson

Jordan Weems

Catchers

Riley Adams

Israel Pineda

Keibert Ruiz

Infielders

CJ Abrams

Jake Alu

Lucius Fox

Luis Garcia

Carter Kieboom

Joey Meneses

Ildemaro Vargas

Luke Voit

Outfielders

Yasel Antuna

Alex Call

Jeremy De La Rosa

Josh Palacios

Victor Robles

Lane Thomas

