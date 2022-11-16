Washington Nationals Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft
Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Washington Nationals added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.
Among the players added are minor league prospects Jake Alu, Matt Cronin, Jeremy De La Rosa, Jose Ferrer, Jake Irvin and Jackson Rutledge. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.
As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Nationals have a full-40 players on their 40-man roster, with no open roster spots. Their offseason is far from over, though.
Below is the full, updated roster that the Nationals have listed on their website.
Pitchers
Cory Abbott
Joan Adon
Victor Arano
Gerardo Carrillo
Cade Cavalli
Patrick Corbin
Matt Cronin
Carl Edwards Jr.
Paolo Espino
Erick Fedde
Jose A. Ferrer
Kyle Finnegan
Reed Garrett
MacKenzie Gore
Josiah Gray
Hunter Harvey
Jake Irvin
Andres Machado
Tanner Rainey
Jackson Rutledge
Stephen Strasburg
Mason Thompson
Jordan Weems
Catchers
Riley Adams
Israel Pineda
Keibert Ruiz
Infielders
CJ Abrams
Jake Alu
Lucius Fox
Luis Garcia
Carter Kieboom
Joey Meneses
Ildemaro Vargas
Luke Voit
Outfielders
Yasel Antuna
Alex Call
Jeremy De La Rosa
Josh Palacios
Victor Robles
Lane Thomas
