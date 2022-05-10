Here's What Nelson Cruz Tweeted On Mother's Day

On Mother's Day, Washington Nationals star Nelson Cruz sent out photo on Twitter with his mother.

The veteran slugger is in his 19th season in the big leagues, and his first season in D.C.

He is a seven-time MLB All-Star and has played for seven different teams.

At 41-years-old, he is one of the oldest players in the MLB, but he is still very productive.

Last season, he hit 32 home runs as a 40-year-old, and that many home runs is impressive for any player of any age.

He is closing in on 500 home runs, and if he plays one or two more seasons he will probably join the exclusive club that could land him in the Hall of Fame one day.

Currently, he has 452 home runs for his career, so he is just 48 away.

He hit exactly 48 the last two seasons for the Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays.

As for the team, the Nationals are in a total rebuilding mode and will likely miss the postseason.

They are at the bottom of the National League East with a 10-20 record in the 30 games that they have played.

Outside of the Mets, the entire division has been lousy to start the 2022 season.