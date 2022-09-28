Skip to main content
WATCH: 103-Year-Old Sister Jean Throws Out First Pitch at Cubs Game

Loyola Chicago men's basketball team chaplain and NCAA Tournament legend Sister Jean threw out the first pitch of Tuesday night's Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field. The Cubs would go on to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1.
At the age of 103, Sister Jean, in her wheelchair, threw out the first pitch of the Chicago Cubs game against the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday night at Wrigley Field, a game the Cubs would go on to win 2-1.

Sister Jean became an overnight sensation during the Loyola Ramblers men's basketball team's run to the Final Four in 2018.

Sister Jean has been a nun for over 80 years, and has served as team chaplain for Loyola University Chicago's men's basketball team since 1994.

As Loyola continued to win in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, Sister Jean's popularity continued to grow.

Three years later, the Ramblers returned to the NCAA Tournament, and Sister Jean would resurface. Loyola would go on to reach the Sweet Sixteen for the second time in three NCAA Tournaments, upsetting number one seed Illinois 71-58 in the Round of 32.

Sister Jean has become a fan favorite in Chicago, and has even had her own bobblehead giveaway at a Loyola basketball game.

Tuesday wasn't the first time that Sister Jean threw out the first pitch at Wrigley Field. In 2018, she, along with the members of the 2017-18 Loyola Ramblers men's basketball team and head coach Porter Moser, threw out first pitches at the Cubs' home opener.

Fans across the nation reacted to Sister Jean's first pitch on social media, and the 'Pitching Ninja', Rob Friedman had some fun with the moment as well. Friedman edited in a clip of former Cubs shortstop Javier Báez chasing Sister Jean's pitch off the plate.

Well done, Sister Jean!

