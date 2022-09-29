WATCH: Aaron Judge Hits 61st Home Run, Tying Roger Maris' AL record

Aaron Judge has done it.

After failing to hit a home run in his last seven games, Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris' longstanding American League single-season home run record at the Rogers Centre Tuesday night in Toronto.

Judge had been pitched around in the New York Yankees' three-game series in Toronto against the Blue Jays. Through three games, he was walked seven times.

But Judge was able to work a full count in the top of the seventh inning with one out and no men on base, finally getting his pitch from Blue Jays lefty Tim Mayza and crushing it over the left field wall. The solo shot gave the Yankees a 5-3 lead, in their final regular season game against the Blue Jays.

Judge ties Roger Maris for the single-season American League home run record, with seven games remaining to create a new record of his own.

Judge reached 61 at a faster pace than Maris did. Maris hit his 61st home run in the Yankees' 158th game of the 1961 season. Judge's blast comes in the Yankees' 155th game of 2022.

61 years after Roger Maris became the single-season home run king in 1961, Aaron Judge hits his record-tying 61st home run.

With seven games to go, Judge is on pace to finish the 2022 season with 64 home runs, which would be a new American League record.

Judge currently is currently leading all three American League Triple Crown categories, batting .314 with 61 home runs and 130 RBI.