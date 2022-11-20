Skip to main content
WATCH: Aaron Judge Pranks Yankees Fans on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon and Aaron Judge pranked New York Yankees fans at the MLB Flagship Store in New York, New York, with the segment appearing on the Tonight Show Friday night. Judge and Fallon photobombed pictures that fans posed for in front of a backdrop resembling Yankee Stadium.
Free agent and newly named American League MVP Aaron Judge appeared on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Friday night, in a prerecorded segment in which he and Fallon pranked New York Yankees fans at the MLB Flagship Store in New York, New York.

Fans were told that they could take a picture with a backdrop that resembled Yankee Stadium. Two men appeared behind the fans to authenticate the shot, an umpire and a catcher in a Yankees uniform.

What the fans did not know, however, was that the men standing behind them were Jimmy Fallon and Aaron Judge.

Fallon and Judge would take their masks off to reveal their true identities, as fans reacted hysterically. One little boy spotted Judge and was left speechless, simply pointing at the four-time American League All-Star.

As a free agent, Judge did not appear in Yankees apparel, instead, appearing as the umpire. He is currently a free agent, free to sign with any team he chooses.

It wasn't the first segment Judge had recorded for the Tonight Show. Midway through his rookie season in 2017, Judge interviewed fans, asking them questions about himself, many of whom did not recognize or identify him.

