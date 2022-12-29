WATCH: Astros Pitcher Framber Valdez Hits Home Runs from Both Sides of Plate

Houston Astros ace pitcher Framber Valdez showed earlier this week that he can do more than just pitch. MLB insider Hector Gomez tweeted a video of Framber Valdez hitting home runs from both the left and right side of the plate, while wearing his own Astros jersey.

Houston Astros ace pitcher Framber Valdez showed earlier this week that he can do more than just pitch.

MLB insider Hector Gomez tweeted a video of Framber Valdez hitting home runs from both the left and right side of the plate, while wearing his own Astros jersey.

Valdez is a career 0-for-4 in his four career plate appearances, all of which he took batting righty.

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.