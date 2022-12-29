WATCH: Astros Pitcher Framber Valdez Hits Home Runs from Both Sides of Plate
Houston Astros ace pitcher Framber Valdez showed earlier this week that he can do more than just pitch.
MLB insider Hector Gomez tweeted a video of Framber Valdez hitting home runs from both the left and right side of the plate, while wearing his own Astros jersey.
Valdez is a career 0-for-4 in his four career plate appearances, all of which he took batting righty.
