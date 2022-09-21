WATCH: Austin Slater Makes Game-Saving Sliding Catch in Giants 6-3 Win

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, San Francisco Giants left fielder Austin Slater made a spectacular, game-saving, sliding catch into the wall, to secure a 6-3 win over the Colorado Rockies Tuesday night at Coors Field.

The Rockies were threatening with runners on first and second and two outs, with second baseman Ryan McMahon up.

McMahon hit a high fly ball into the left field foul territory of Coors Field. Slater sprinted over, covering a lot of ground to make the sliding catch, sliding all the way into the wall.

It was a clutch catch that secured a Giants victory and gave relief pitcher Jarlin Garcia his first save of the season.

With the win, the Giants improve to 71-77 on the season, taking the second game of a four-game series in Colorado. The Giants won 10-7 Monday night, after being swept at home by the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend. This weekend, the Giants will travel to Arizona to take on the Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

The Rockies fall to 64-84 and remain in last place of the National League West. Four games separate them and the Diamondbacks, who have lost five straight.

The Rockies will host the San Diego Padres this weekend.

The Padres are in need of a series win, as they vie for a National League Wild Card spot.

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Padres lead the Philadelphia Phillies by one game for the second wild card spot. The Milwaukee Brewers are 2.5 games back of the Phillies for the third and final Wild Card spot.