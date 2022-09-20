WATCH: Bryan De La Cruz Hits Grand Slam to Give Marlins 5-2 Lead Over Cubs

Miami Marlins outfielder Bryan De La Cruz gave the Marlins an early lead over the Chicago Cubs Monday night in Miami, when he cleared the bases on one swing.

With the Marlins trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the third inning with the bases loaded and two out, De la Cruz delivered a grand slam off Cubs pitcher Wade Miley on a 3-2 count, to give the Marlins a 5-2 lead.

The blast was De La Cruz's second grand slam of his young career. His first came in an August 13 game last season.

With Monday night's grand slam, De La Cruz collected his tenth home run of the 2022 Major League Baseball season.

In 101 games this season, the 25-year-old is slashing .217/.304/.697 with ten home runs and 33 RBI.

De La Cruz is starting to heat up. Over his previous eight games entering play Monday, De La Cruz was slashing .318/.407/1.044. He now has three home runs and 12 RBI over his last nine games.

De La Cruz showed a great deal of potential in his first big league season last year, when he slashed .296/.356/.783 in 58 games.

The Marlins are attempting to win their first series since August 24, when they took two of three from the Athletics in Oakland. The Marlins have not won any of their last eight series.

The Cubs have experienced similar struggles recently, aside from a sweep of the Mets in New York last week. It is the only series the Cubs have won of the last eight they have played.