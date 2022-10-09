WATCH: Bryce Harper Homer Gives Phillies 1-0 Lead Over Cardinals in Game 2

Bryce Harper hit his first home run in a postseason game since 2017 Saturday night in the second inning, giving the Philadelphia Phillies an early 1-0 lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

With the bases empty, facing Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas, Harper crushed a first-pitch curveball into the right field bleachers.

The last time Harper homered in a playoff game was game two of the 2017 National League Division Series, when Harper was still a member of the Washington Nationals. The Nationals would lose the series in five games. Harper has yet to win a playoff series in his eleven-year Major League Baseball career.

Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies as a free agent March 2, 2019.

Last week, Harper's new club clinched its first trip to the postseason since 2011. The Phillies won five straight National League East division titles between 2007 and 2011. In 2008, the franchise won its second World Series title.

The Phillies' reign of dominance ended abruptly in 2011, when the club lost in the National League Division Series to the St. Louis Cardinals, of all teams. The Cardinals beat the Phillies in five games, as All-Star first baseman Ryan Howard tore his Achilles, and was never the same after.

The Phillies are seeking revenge. If they can hang on to their early lead and win Saturday, they will end the Cardinals season, and advance to the NLDS. It would be the Phillies' first playoff series win since 2010.