WATCH: Franmil Reyes Sings Whitney Houston on Sunday Night Baseball

Chicago Cubs designated hitter Franmil Reyes sang 'I Will Always Love You' by Whitney Houston during ESPN's broadcast of Sunday Night Baseball, in the Cubs' 4-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants.
Chicago Cubs designated hitter Franmil Reyes was feeling himself Sunday night in the Cubs' game against the San Francisco Giants.

As part of ESPN's broadcast of Sunday Night Baseball, Reyes was mic'd up, chatting with broadcasters Karl Ravech and Eduardo Pérez, while the Cubs were in the field.

Midway through their conversation, Reyes began singing 'I Will Always Love You,' originally performed by Dolly Parton, but later covered by Whitney Houston.

Reyes couldn't help but laugh in the middle of his rendition of the classic tune. Teammate Willson Contreras can be seen beside Reyes, laughing and enjoying Reyes' cover, as Reyes snaps his fingers along to the song.

Reyes, 26, has excelled since joining the Cubs in August, slashing .278/.323/.792 with four home runs and 14 RBI in his first 30 games.

It has been a stark contrast from his struggles in Cleveland this season. In his fourth season with the Cleveland Guardians, Reyes slashed just .229/.263/.647 over 70 games. The Guardians designated Reyes for assignment on August 6. Two days later, he was claimed off waivers by the Cubs.

Reyes has three years remaining of club control before he hits free agency after the 2024 season. He will likely be tendered a contract upon the conclusion of the 2022 season, given how well he has performed as a member of the Cubs.

The Cubs would go on to lose Sunday night's game 4-2 to the Giants, dropping their sixth-straight series, after winning their previous six series.

Over their last six series, the Cubs are 6-14.

