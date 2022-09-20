WATCH: Jomboy Breaks Down Two Managers Getting Ejected on Same Play

Jomboy, the creator of the rising sports media company Jomboy Media, has carved out a nice role for himself as the go-to expert for breakdowns of dust-ups between teams, baseball fights, beanballs, umpires ejecting players and more.

Jomboy created his latest great work over the weekend, breaking down an incident that occurred last week where Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim manager Phil Nevin were both ejected within minutes of each other, arguing with umpires about the very same play.

Jomboy is an expert lipreader and is always able to provide a helpful look into what exactly happened in situations such as this one, that typically make no sense.

Warning: the video contains profanity, as it is a translation of what Francona and Nevin said to the umpires that got each of them tossed.

Guardians second baseman Andrés Giménez checked his swing on a ball in the dirt and play was stalled as the umpires gathered.

Francona protested, appearing to argue that the ball hit Giménez's foot. As the umpires continued to discuss the call, Francona stormed out of the Guardians' dugout and greeted home plate umpire Ron Kulpa with a flurry of profanities. Francona was upset that he was not allowed to challenge the play.

Francona, needing to be restrained by his coaches, was immediately tossed.

Angels pitcher Ryan Tepera would then express his displeasure with Kulpa, after Kulpa wouldn't allow Tepera to throw any warmup pitches. Angels manager Phil Nevin would back up his guy, and in the words of Kulpa, 'get run up too.'

And thus, both managers were ejected from last week's game. The Guardians would go on to win 5-4.