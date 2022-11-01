WATCH: Justin Verlander Flips Off Phillies Fans Before Game 3 Monday

A group of Philadelphia Phillies fans watched the Houston Astros team bus arrive at Citizens Bank Park before game three of the World Series Monday night.

The fans allegedly jeered at the Astros, although there is no video footage of what the fans specifically said. While on the team bus, Verlander flipped a group of Phillies fans the bird.

Moments later, when he got off the Astros team bus, the fans returned to jeering at the soon-to-be three-time American League Cy Young.

Verlander responded again, with a middle finger pointed at them, and a smile on his face. Verlander appeared to be laughing as he turned and walked away.

A Twitter user by the name of Darren caught the exchange on camera.

Verlander responded to Darren on Twitter.

"All the context Darren... Whole interaction was in jest as all the fans around you were just saying hello in their native tongue," Verlander wrote. "So I responded in kind. All in good fun. I enjoyed the banter."

The entire exchange appeared to be playful, and not meanspirited, which Verlander immediately clarified on Twitter.

Nonetheless, it should make for an interesting game five on Thursday, which Verlander is slated to start.

Verlander will receive an extra day of rest thanks to Monday's rainout, as game three was postponed to Tuesday night.

Verlander is coming off a poor start in game one of the World Series, in which he surrendered five runs and blew an early 5-0 lead over the Phillies. In eight career World Series starts, Verlander has yet to win a World Series game. He'll have the chance to alter that narrative later this week.

