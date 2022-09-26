WATCH: Pete Alonso Hits Two-Run Homer, Breaking New York Mets' RBI Record

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso built upon his National League RBI lead, picking up five more in the Mets' 13-4 victory over the Athletics in Oakland.

Alonso increased his team's lead to 7-0 with a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning. It was his second RBI of the day, and an RBI that sets a new New York Mets single-season franchise record. Alonso would score three more with an RBI double in the top of the eighth.

Alonso now holds the single-season Mets' record for RBI with 128. He passes Mike Piazza's record of 124, a record the Hall of Fame catcher set in the 1999 season.



Alonso has a week and a half remaining in the regular season to build upon his National League lead, and push his new record to a territory that others may never reach.

Alonso is slashing .270/.349/.868 with 39 home runs and 128 RBI. He should certainly receive some National League MVP votes upon the conclusion of the regular season.

The Mets bounced back Sunday after surprisingly losing a Jacob deGrom start 10-4 Saturday. DeGrom has now given up three or more runs for the first time in three consecutive starts since 2017.

Over the weekend, the Mets were able to pick up a half-game over the Atlanta Braves, who split a four-game series 2-2 with the Phillies in Philadelphia.

The Mets now lead the National League East by 1.5 games with a week and a half remaining in the regular season. The Mets and Braves will meet for a crucial three-game series in Atlanta, beginning Friday.