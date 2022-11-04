WATCH: Phillies Fan Meek Mill Performs Live at Game 5 of World Series

Skip to main content
Rapper and Philadelphia native Meek Mill performed 'Dreams and Nightmares' before game five of the World Series Thursday night between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
Moments before the start of game five of the World Series, rapper and Philadelphia native Meek Mill performed his hit song 'Dreams and Nightmares' live in front of a packed Citizens Bank Park.

After performing his hit song, Meek Mill caught a ride with the Phillie Phanatic, climbing on to the front of the Phanatic's ATV, and riding off the field.

Meek Mill was born in South Philadelphia and later moved to North Philadelphia during his childhood. He is a lifelong Philadelphia sports fan.

Meek Mill hoped to fire up the crowd at Citizens Bank Park, where the Philadelphia Phillies have played remarkably well at during the postseason. Entering play Thursday night, the Phillies were 6-1 at home in the playoffs in 2022.

Thanks in part to Meek Mill, the Phillies' crowd was in the game from the very beginning. After Phillies starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard allowed a run in the top of the first inning, the Phillies got one back, thanks to a lead-off solo homer from Kyle Schwarber that tied the game 1-1.

Meek Mill is just one of many celebrities to appear at a Phillies playoff game this fall.

Wednesday night, First Lady of the United States Jill Biden was in attendance, cheering on her Phillies in their 5-0 game four loss.

Tuesday night, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Rob McElhanney and Kaitlin Olson were spotted, watching game three from a suite.

Bruce Springsteen, Miles Teller, Carli Lloyd, Jason Kelce and Jay Wright are among other stars that have also made appearances at Citizens Bank Park this postseason.

