WATCH: Rangers Jonah Heim Makes Spectacular Catch Off Catcher's Mask

Texas Rangers rookie catcher Jonah Heim made one of the strangest catches you'll ever see Monday night in Miami, in his club's 10-6 loss to the Miami Marlins.

With his club trailing in the bottom of the seventh inning, Rangers relief pitcher Jesús Tinoco delivered a pitch on a 1-2 count to Marlins rookie outfielder JJ Bleday. Bleday would hit a foul tip that would clip Heim's catcher's mask behind home plate, pop up into the air, only to have Heim lay out and make a terrific, barehanded, diving grab.

For Bleday, it was about as unlucky of an at bat as one could have.

With eight Defensive Runs Saved, Heim continues to prove himself as a solid defensive catcher, while slashing .231/.308/.708 with 13 home runs and 44 RBI in 2022.

Heim had an OPS over .800 in early July, but has slumped since the All-Star break, slashing just .176/.299/.581 in the season's second half.

Earlier in the day, the Rangers beat the Marlins 3-2, splitting a doubleheader.

The Rangers are now 61-80 in 2022. They are five games away from being eliminated from playoff contention.

The Marlins are now 58-83 in 2022. The Marlins are three games away from being eliminated from playoff contention.

Following Monday's doubleheader, the Marlins will host the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday through Thursday at LoanDepot Park, then travel to Washington for a three-game series with the Nationals this weekend.

The Rangers will host the Oakland Athletics in Arlington Tuesday and Wednesday, then travel to Tampa Bay for a three-game series with the Rays this weekend.