WATCH: Sandy Alcantara's Hometown Throws Parade for 2022 NL Cy Young

Miami Marlins starting pitcher and 2022 National League Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara received a celebratory parade in his hometown in the Dominican Republic earlier this week.

MLB insider Hector Gomez tweeted a video of the parade Tuesday.

Alcantara was born in San Juan de la Maguana, Dominican Republic. When he was eleven years-old, his parents sent him to live with his older sister in the capital, Santo Domingo.

