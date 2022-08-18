There Was A Wild Play In Wednesday’s Mets-Braves Game

Skip to main content
WATCH: WILD PLAY In Mets-Braves Game

WATCH: WILD PLAY In Mets-Braves Game

There was a wild play in Wednesday's game between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves.
There was a wild play in Wednesday's game between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves.

During Wednesday’s game between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves there was a wild play.

Pitcher Jake Odorizzi mishandled the ball, and Jeff McNeill was able to slide into first base on what should have been an out. 

The Braves and Mets are in the middle of a very important four-game series in Georgia. 

Coming into the series, the Mets had a 5.5 games lead over the Braves in the NL East.

However, the Braves won the first game of the series 13-1, and the second game of the series 5-0. 

Therefore, the Braves are now only 3.5 games behind the Mets for first place.

If they win Wednesday's game and Thursday’s game, they will have completed a four-game sweep that will get them within 1.5 games of first place in the division. 

Currently, the Braves are 72-46 in the 118 games that they have played in so far this season. 

As for the Mets, they are 75-42 in the 117 games that they have played in so far.

The way the division is looking right now, it is shaping up for a very exciting finish to the regular season. 

The Philadelphia Phillies are also a very solid 65-52 in the 117 games that they have played, so if they get hot they could also enter the race for first.

Last season, the Braves won the World Series over the Houston Astros, which was their first World Championship in 25 years.

As for the Mets, they have not won the World Series since 1986. 

