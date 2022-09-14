WATCH: Woman Freaks Out After High Five from Aaron Judge Following Homer

Skip to main content
On his way back to the dugout after hitting his 57th home run of the season, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge made one lucky fan's day, giving her a high-five, which she was very happy about. The Yankees would go on to win 7-6 in extra innings.
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge had himself a night.

With his team trailing 3-2 to the Boston Red Sox in the top of the sixth inning, Judge hit a solo home run off Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta to tie the game. It was his 56th home run of the season.

Less than an hour later, his team was trailing 4-3, in the top of the eighth. Judge again delivered a game-tying solo home run off Nick Pivetta, pushing his 2022 total to 57, now just four shy of tying Roger Maris' American League single-season record.

On his way back to the dugout after his second homer, Judge connected with a lucky fan, giving the young woman a high-five.

The woman had her phone out and was recording the Yankees slugger on his walk into the dugout. With her hand held out, Judge gave her a high-five, one that she will never forget.

The woman was shown smiling on Tuesday night's broadcast, joyously happy as she celebrated with her friend. She was fangirling hard.

It looked like a teen girl's reaction to receiving a high-five from a Jonas Brother at a concert.

Judge is being treated like a rock star in New York City, as he should. He's having one of the best seasons in baseball history, and has a realistic shot at collecting baseball's second Triple Crown in 55 years.

The Yankees would go on to win in extra innings, 7-6, over their division rival. They now hold a six-game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays.

