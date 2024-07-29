White Sox "Close" to Major Three-Team Trade with National League Contenders
The Chicago White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly close to finalizing a three-team trade that would send right-hander Erick Fedde to the Cardinals.
Ken Rosenthal and Katie Woo of 'The Athletic' had the information first on social media:
A three-team trade in which the Cardinals would acquire Erick Fedde, the Dodgers would acquire Tommy Edman and the White Sox would acquire prospects is close, sources tell me and @KatieWoo
The 31-year-old Fedde signed a two-year deal with the White Sox this past offseason and established himself as one of the better pitchers in the American League. He returned back from a year in Korea as a different pitcher and has now parlayed that into playing for a contender this year and next.
Despite playing for the woeful White Sox, Fedde is 7-4 this year with a 3.11 ERA. He's made 21 starts and thrown 121.2 innings. He'll pair with Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson as veteran options in the Cardinals rotation.
Fedde is 28-37 lifetime and helped the Nationals win the 2019 World Series. The Cardinals are currently 54-51 and 1.0 game back in the National League wild card standings.
As for Edman, he's under team control through 2025. He has not played all season because of injury but appears to be close to a return.
The prospect package for the White Sox is not known yet but we'll have the information for you when the deal is finalized.
The White Sox play the Royals on Monday night.
