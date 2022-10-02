White Sox Manager Tony La Russa Expected to Announce Retirement Monday

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce that he will not return for the club's 2023 season Monday. The 78-year-old is retiring, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Nightengale reports that La Russa had every intention of returning for the third and final year of his contract in 2023, before receiving word from his doctors August 29 that he would need to step away from his club for an indefinite amount of time and undergo medical testing. A couple days later, he flew to Arizona and underwent a procedure to fix his pacemaker.

La Russa would travel to Oakland September 10 for the White Sox' series against the Athletics. Though he would not manage, he would attend Dave Stewart's jersey retirement ceremony. La Russa flew back to Chicago with his club and viewed the White Sox next two home games in a suite with owner Jerry Reinsdorf.

Shortly after, La Russa underwent more testing in Arizona, and according to Nightengale, he was advised by his doctors that he should not manage ever again.

It appears La Russa will be calling it a career on Monday. La Russa may remain in the White Sox organization as a special assistant, but he will not be in the dugout.

This creates a managerial opening, entering the offseason. The White Sox could promote their acting manager Miguel Cairo to full-time skipper, but Nightengale is reporting that the White Sox front office is putting together a list of potential candidates that features Joe Espada, Mike Shildt, George Lombard and Bruce Bochy.

The White Sox are 15-15 since Cairo took over for La Russa August 30. They are 78-80 and will miss the playoffs, after being heavy preseason favorites to repeat as American League Central champions.