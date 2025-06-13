Will Warren and Four Relievers Combine to Make New York Yankees History Not Seen Since 1976
The New York Yankees got an excellent pitching performance on Thursday, beating the Kansas City Royals 1-0 at Kauffman Stadium. The win moved New York to 42-25 and led the Yanks to some history they haven't accomplished in more than 50 years.
According to Katie Sharp of Stathead, the Yankees now have four wins of the 1-0 variety this season. That's the most they've had in a season since 1976, when they also had four.
Will Warren started the game, going 5.2 scoreless innings. He surrendered just four hits and one walk while striking out four. Tim Hill, Mark Leiter Jr., Jonathan Loaisiga and Devin Williams finished out the game, with Williams getting his ninth save of the year.
The Yankees scored their lone run in the top of the eighth inning on a funky play where the ball didn't leave the infield.
Per MLB on "X:"
New York swept the Royals in a rematch of the American League Division Series, dropping Kansas City to 34-35 on the season.
The pitching performances for New York have been even more impressive considering that Gerrit Cole is out for the season with Tommy John surgery and that Luis Gil hasn't pitched yet because of a lat injury. Usual closer Luke Weaver is also on the injured list with a hamstring injury.
The Yankees will be back in action on Friday night when they take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET as Ryan Yarbrough (NYY) pitches against Garrett Crochet (BOS).