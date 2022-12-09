Skip to main content
Will Yankees Sign Carlos Rodon? New York Eyeing Free Agent Pitcher

After locking up Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract, the New York Yankees have shifted their sights to targeting free agent starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reports.
The San Francisco Giants attempted to pillage Judge from the Yankees. Now the Yankees could be swiping an ace from the Bay Area.

After being non-tendered a contract prior to the 2021 Major League Baseball season, the Chicago White Sox brought Rodon back on a one-year, $3 million contract. Rodon experienced a breakout season on the South Side, logging a 2.37 ERA and 0.96 WHIP and finishing fifth in American League Cy Young voting.

Rodon received a two-year, $44 million deal with the Giants last winter, with a player option for year two. Rodon proved that 2021 was no fluke, posting a 2.88 ERA and finishing sixth in National League Cy Young voting this past season. Now, Rodon, 29, should be in line for a lucrative contract.

Adding Rodon to the Yankees' rotation could lessen the gap between their club and the Houston Astros, winners of four of the last six American League Pennants.

