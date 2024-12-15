World Series Champion Jack Flaherty Listed as "Fallback Option" For Baltimore Orioles
According to a recent report from Ken Rosenthal of 'The Athletic,' right-hander Jack Flaherty could be a fallback option for the Baltimore Orioles this offseason.
According to sources, free-agent righty Jack Flaherty is one fallback option for the Orioles if, as expected, they fail to re-sign Corbin Burnes. The Red Sox also can not be ruled out for Flaherty. They liked him last offseason, only to see him sign with the Detroit Tigers, a league source said.
The 29-year-old Flaherty actually spent part of 2023 in Baltimore after a mid-season trade from the St. Louis Cardinals. While the O's won the American League East with 101 wins, Flaherty struggled, going just 1-3 with a 6.75 ERA.
However he rebounded in a big way in 2024, going 7-5 for the Detroit Tigers with a 2.95 ERA before another midseason trade, this time to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He went 6-2 for LA, helping them win the World Series over the New York Yankees. Flaherty was the team's Game 1 starter in the Fall Classic.
An eight-year veteran, Flaherty has pitched for the Cardinals, Orioles, Tigers and Dodgers, going 55-41 with a 3.63 ERA. He received Cy Young votes in the 2019 season with the Cardinals.
If the Orioles lose Burnes, they will need to pivot quickly on the pitching market. They have Grayson Rodriguez and Kyle Bradish, but are also set to lose John Means in free agency.
The O's finished second in the American League East this past year, losing in the wild card round of the playoffs to the Kansas City Royals.
