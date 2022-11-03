Skip to main content
World Series: Cristian Javier Throws Six No-Hit Innings, Pulled at 97 Pitches

Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier's no-hit bid ended after six innings Wednesday night in game four of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, as Astros manager Dusty Baker pulled Javier at 97 pitches. Only one pitcher has ever thrown a no-hitter in the World Series.
25-year-old Cristian Javier delivered the best performance of his career Wednesday night, tossing six no-hit innings in game four of the World Series in a hostile road environment at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Javier only allowed two runners to reach base, walking Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper and center fielder Brandon Marsh. He allowed no runs.

Javier became the first pitcher in World Series history to throw six no-hit innings and strike out at least nine batters.

Javier was not given a chance to complete the no-hitter, as Astros manager Dusty Baker opted to go to his bullpen to open the seventh inning. Javier had thrown 97 pitches.

The Astros led 5-0, but Baker wanted to take no chances, in hopes of securing a game four victory to even the series 2-2.

Only one pitcher has ever thrown a no-hitter in a World Series game: New York Yankees' Don Larson in game five of the 1956 World Series, in the Yankees' victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Larson's no-hitter also happened to be a perfect game.

Just one other no-hitter has been thrown in Major League Baseball postseason history. In game one of the 2010 National League Division Series, Phillies starting pitcher Roy Halladay threw a no-hitter in the Reds' 4-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies would go on to sweep the NLDS.

