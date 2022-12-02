Skip to main content
Zach Eflin Gets Biggest Free Agent Contract in Tampa Bay Rays History

The Tampa Bay Rays have agreed to a three-year, $40 million contract with former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zach Eflin. It is the richest free contract in The Tampa Bay Rays have ever given to a free agent.
The Tampa Bay Rays have agreed to a three-year contract, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and the New York Post's Joel Sherman report.

According to Sherman, the deal is worth $40 million. It is the richest contract the Rays have given to a free agent in franchise history.

Eflin, 28, has a career 4.49 ERA and 1.30 WHIP over his first seven years in the big leagues, primarily pitching as a starting pitcher.

After suffering a right knee injury, Eflin was placed on the Injured List earlier in the 2022 season. He returned to the Phillies as a relief pitcher, making seven appearances out of the Phillies' bullpen down the stretch of the season, allowing just one run over 7.2 innings.

The Rays must have seen something they liked from Eflin in 2022. Sherman is reporting that the Rays plan to use Eflin as a starting pitcher in 2023.

