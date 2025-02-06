Pablo López Set to Make History as Minnesota Twins' Opening Day Starter in 2025
For the third year in a row, López will be taking the mound for the Minnesota Twins on Opening Day.
The Twins made it official Thursday, announcing the decision on social media. Minnesota's Opening Day matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals is 49 days away, after all, and López wears No. 49.
As noted by MLB.com's Sarah Langs, López will become the first Twins pitcher to make at least three consecutive Opening Day starts since Brad Radke made seven in a row from 1999 to 2005.
Before that, it hadn't been done since Dave Goltz from 1977 to 1979. Bert Blyleven was the first to achieve the feat after the team relocated from Washington in 1961, making five straight Opening Day starts from 1972 to 1976.
López went 15-10 with a 4.08 ERA, 1.192 WHIP, 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings and a 2.5 WAR in 2024. It was a step down from his 2023 campaign, when he was named an All-Star and finished seventh in AL Cy Young voting.
The Twins acquired López from the Miami Marlins in January 2023 as part of the blockbuster Luis Arráez trade. Since the start of the 2020 season, López is 47-37 with a 3.70 ERA, 1.165 WHIP, 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings and a 13.1 WAR.
López is one of just six pitchers with an ERA at or below 3.70, a WHIP at or below 1.165 and at least 780 strikeouts in that span. with the others being Gerrit Cole, Kevin Gausman, Zack Wheeler, Corbin Burnes and Zac Gallen.
In his last two Opening Day starts, López has posted a 0.73 ERA with a 0.730 WHIP and 15 strikeouts across 12.1 total innings. The Twins have won both games.
First pitch from Busch Stadium on March 27 is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. ET. Before that, though, López will have to make it through spring training, which gets underway on Feb. 13.
