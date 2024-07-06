Pittsburgh Pirates Do Something They Haven't Done in Last 28 Years of Team History
The Pittsburgh Pirates made history all over the ballpark on Friday night in a 14-2 drubbing of the New York Mets.
First, there's the fact that the Pirates tied a team record by hitting seven home runs in the game. Then, there's that rookie Paul Skenes became the first pitcher since 1901 to strike out seven batters or more in at least nine of his first 10 starts. And there's also this one: The Pirates hit two grand slams in the game, tying a team record and doing it for the first time since 1996.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
the Pirates’ 2 grand slams are tied for the most in a game in franchise history, with:
4/16/1996
9/14/1982
5/1/1933
6/22/1925
Slugger Rowdy Tellez and outfielder Bryan Reynolds were responsible for the grand slams, which helped move Pittsburgh to 42-45 on the season. Tellez now has seven homers for the season while Reynolds has 16. Both players had multi-homer nights in the win.
On the mound, Skenes struck out eight batters over 7.0 innings. He gave up two earned runs and two walks. He's now 5-0 on the season with a 2.12 ERA and there's plenty of chatter about him possibly going to the All-Star Game, despite not making his debut until May.
The Pirates will play the Mets again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:05 p.m. ET. Left-hander Bailey Falter will pitch for Pittsburgh against lefty David Peterson for the Mets. Falter is 4-6 with a 3.87 ERA while Peterson is 3-0 with a 3.51.
