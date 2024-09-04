Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes Does Something Not Done in Last 89 Years of History

Most single season strikeouts by a rookie pitcher with the @Pirates franchise (1882-present):

189- Fleury Sullivan (1884)

142- Paul Skenes (2024 via 6 on Tuesday)

142- Cy Blanton (1935)

139- Kris Benson (1999)

135- Don Robinson (1978)

132- Steve Cooke (1993)

126- Bob Moose (1968)