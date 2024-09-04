Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes Does Something Not Done in Last 89 Years of History
The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night 5-0 at Wrigley Field.
The Pirates have been dreadful in the second half of the season and still eight games under .500 at 65-73, but this was a nice moment in a game started by electric rookie Paul Skenes.
The rookie right-hander and former No. 1 pick in the draft (2023) went 5.0 innings, giving up no runs on just four hits. Though he did walk four, he struck out six and moved to 9-2 with the win. He's also got an excellent 2.13 ERA.
Skenes, who started the All-Star Game for the National League, figures to battle with Jackson Merrill (San Diego Padres), Shota Imanaga (Cubs) and Jackson Chourio (Milwaukee Brewers) for the National League Rookie of the Year award.
With the six strikeouts, Skenes also moved an impressive list in team history, doing something that hasn't been done in nearly 90 years.
Per @StatsCentre:
Most single season strikeouts by a rookie pitcher with the @Pirates franchise (1882-present):
189- Fleury Sullivan (1884)
142- Paul Skenes (2024 via 6 on Tuesday)
142- Cy Blanton (1935)
139- Kris Benson (1999)
135- Don Robinson (1978)
132- Steve Cooke (1993)
126- Bob Moose (1968)
Skenes has electric stuff, using a fastball that tops 100 MPH and a deadly "splinker" that keeps hitters off-balance.
Those 142 strikeouts have come in just 114 innings. Skenes made his debut back in May.
He figures to pair with fellow rookie Jared Jones for the foreseeable future in the starting rotation, giving Pittsburgh a solid 1-2 punch at the top.
The Pirates and Cubs will play again on Wednesday night at 7:40 p.m. ET.
